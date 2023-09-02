Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 0.7%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.92). Approximately 14,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.93).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market capitalization of £51.51 million, a PE ratio of -2,433.33 and a beta of -0.05.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

