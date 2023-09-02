ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 4,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPY. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000.

About ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF

The ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (ASPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Asymshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF index. The fund is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large-cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.

