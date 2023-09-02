ATB Capital Cuts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.10

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

CVE QST opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$25.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.0208733 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.