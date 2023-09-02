Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

