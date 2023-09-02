AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 3.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $181.35. The company had a trading volume of 552,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,356. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

