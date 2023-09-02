Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

