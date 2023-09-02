Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 328.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277,724 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Twilio worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock worth $2,907,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

