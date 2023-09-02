Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 721,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.