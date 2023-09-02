Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.20% of Pool worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $368.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.29 and a 200-day moving average of $353.08. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

About Pool



Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

