Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,160 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

