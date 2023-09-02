Aviva PLC Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.24% of Ovintiv worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

