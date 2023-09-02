Aviva PLC Has $22.54 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

