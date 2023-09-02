Aviva PLC Has $25.60 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

