Aviva PLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,213 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

