Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,577 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.35% of UGI worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

UGI Trading Up 0.4 %

UGI stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

