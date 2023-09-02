Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Kellogg worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $59.89 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

