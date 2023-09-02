Aviva PLC Purchases 176,368 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,151,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,631,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BRO opened at $74.20 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

