Aviva PLC Purchases 217,852 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of AerCap worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

AerCap Stock Up 0.0 %

AerCap stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.