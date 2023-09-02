Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

