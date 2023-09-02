Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,421.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,234.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,421.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

