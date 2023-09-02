Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

