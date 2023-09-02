Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAT opened at $286.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.36 and a 200 day moving average of $239.62. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

