Aviva PLC Sells 39,812 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.