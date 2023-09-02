Aviva PLC Sells 48,270 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

