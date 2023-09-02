Aviva PLC Sells 56,018 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,018 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $284.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.25 and its 200 day moving average is $283.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

