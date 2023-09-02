AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.73% of AxoGen worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $270.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.64. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

