AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,228. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

