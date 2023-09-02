AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Bank of America lowered their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 1,995,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

