AXS Investments LLC Sells 737 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $203.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

