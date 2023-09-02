Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.11). Approximately 151,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 646,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.11).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £315.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.40.

Get Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -149.25%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.