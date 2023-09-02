Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE CIB opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

