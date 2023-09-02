Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 771.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,228,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

