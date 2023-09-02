Bank of America Raises Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $24.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pareto Securities started coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Oculis from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
