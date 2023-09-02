Barclays Cuts South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 180

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.17) to GBX 400 ($5.04) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. South32 has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

