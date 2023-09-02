Barclays Lowers Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Becle in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Becle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Becle Stock Performance
Becle Company Profile
Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.
