Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,423 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

PFE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.78. 17,522,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,140,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

