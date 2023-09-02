Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sinclair worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sinclair by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sinclair by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Sinclair Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. 1,678,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,606. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $716.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.