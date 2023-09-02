Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.