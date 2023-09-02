Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.