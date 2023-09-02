Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.39. 1,595,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

