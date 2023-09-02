Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.82.

BEAM stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

