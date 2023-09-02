BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 42,622 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2,567.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

