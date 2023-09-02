BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 6,924 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,641 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

