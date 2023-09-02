BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,884 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 272.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,109 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.