BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,631 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $207,789,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $58,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $58,375.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,274 shares of company stock worth $2,041,067. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

