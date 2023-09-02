BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

