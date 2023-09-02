BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 696.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,009 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Coty stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

