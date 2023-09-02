BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,860 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.