BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

