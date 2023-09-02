BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.56 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $947.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $944.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $905.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

